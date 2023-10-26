His Wife Suggested They Get A Divorce And Remain Friends, But If They Do Separate, He Doesn’t Want To Have Any Relationship With Her Beyond Co-Parenting

Over the last several years, this man and his wife have grown more distant from one another.

There are many reasons for this, and he acknowledges that he has insecurity issues and struggles with confidence.

Throughout the past year, he has been working on gaining better self-esteem.

“I feel better about myself than I have in years. However, it may have been too little, too late, as my wife has suggested a separation,” he said.

During this discussion, he and his wife came to an agreement that they would take time to focus on the problems within their marriage, and at the start of the new year, they would take a look at their progress and go from there.

He doesn’t want to go through a divorce, which is why he has been putting in so much effort to improve himself and their relationship.

“I’m not even doing this for her. I’m doing it for myself, and if it happens to help save the marriage, that’s a great bonus. If it’s beyond saving, then I’m a better person regardless,” he explained.

From his perspective, the effort he’s made has positively benefited their marriage, but he knows that he’s more invested than his wife is. She’s told him that she goes back and forth on whether she wants to go through with a divorce or not.

Throughout their constant talks about the possibility of divorce, they have both indicated that they hope to be cordial and civil co-parents, and they want to maintain kindness between one another.

