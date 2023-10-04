His Wife Wants To Quit Her Job To Be A Stay-At-Home Mom, But He Admitted That He Would Be Disappointed And Possibly Lose Some Respect For Her

This man is currently married, and he and his wife both have high-income jobs.

He does make a bit more than her, earning approximately $200,000 a year. Still, his wife makes over $150,000.

“So we wouldn’t be poor if she quit,” he noted.

After his wife recently let him know that she did want to quit her job and become a stay-at-home mom, though, he was not totally on board.

Yes, he claimed that he would support his wife.

“But I would personally be disappointed and maybe even lose some respect for her,” he admitted.

According to him, his wife is extremely talented and smart and has worked very hard for years to advance in her career.

She has a master’s degree, too, so he believes that if his wife quit her job, she would never get back to where she is in her career if she decided to start working again.

For context, he and his wife do share household responsibilities equally right now. They also realize that, while his wife quitting would cause their finances to take a hit, they could definitely live on a single income.

