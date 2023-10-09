How To Include Your Dog In Your Wedding, Even If You Don’t Want Them To Strut Down The Aisle Along With You

If you’re getting married and want your beloved pup to be part of your wedding but worry about the logistics, don’t fear; there are ways to make it happen!

Many couples back out of having their dog at their wedding because they fear something could go wrong.

While it would be adorable to have them perfectly strut down the aisle during your ceremony, not every dog can do that, and you don’t want to stress out about your dog for your entire wedding.

But with some planning in advance, you can make your dog a memorable part of your wedding whether they’re physically there or not.

If you physically want your pet at your wedding, there are logistics you must take care of during the planning process.

You want to make sure your ceremony or reception venue would allow a pet there, you’ll need to see if one of your close friends or family members would be willing to watch your dog for you, and you’ll want to make sure your venue isn’t too far away from home.

It’s also important to consider your dog’s behavior and temperament, evaluating whether or not they’re good around crowds of people and loud environments and can steer clear of any decorations.

One of the best ways to have your dog be a part of your wedding is to have a loved one or pet sitter bring them by for a quick visit.

This way, you’ll see your furry friend on your wedding day, but they won’t have to stay there all night, and you won’t have to worry about them.

