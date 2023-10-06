If Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Give Her An Engagement Ring In A Few Months, She’s Considering Leaving Him

This 30-year-old woman is celebrating her three-year anniversary with her 35-year-old boyfriend this month.

Around 10 months ago, she mentioned to her boyfriend that she did expect him to propose sometime in 2023.

Since they had been together for a bit more than two years at that point, she didn’t think it was outlandish to want a ring.

“He absolutely freaked out,” she explained. “He pulled out every excuse and said he needed to get his career figured out, he has no job ATM, he needs to make more money, and his dad is sick.”

“And he also said we need to work on things. We had been fighting a lot, mainly about this issue, because he knew getting into a relationship with me that I wanted children and marriage in my early 30s.”

“So he ended up saying I think spring 2024 is realistic to get engaged. But we’re getting closer to that date, so I mentioned can we start looking at rings in a few months because I have no idea what I like.”

As soon as she brought up engagement ring shopping, he got irritated with her. She then questioned him about whether Spring of 2024 would still be when she could anticipate him getting down on one knee, and he replied that he did not know.

She informed her boyfriend that if she didn’t get a ring by then, they would have no choice but to break up.

Her boyfriend didn’t like that ultimatum, and he insisted that he’s in love with her and can’t bear the thought of losing her either, but that he does not want to put a timeframe on the engagement.

