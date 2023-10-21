If You’re Having Trouble Figuring Out Where That Nasty Scent In Your House Is Coming From, Here Are Some Likely Causes

Homes can harbor all sorts of aromas, ranging from pleasant to putrid. When the latter occurs, many people tend to use air fresheners and room deodorizers to get rid of household odors.

However, these products sometimes only work to mask the problem rather than resolve it. It’s important to identify the source of the stench before attempting to cover it up with cleaning sprays.

Stinky smells aren’t just offensive to the nose. They can also indicate potentially hazardous issues in your home. If you’re having trouble figuring out where that nasty scent is coming from, here are some of the likely causes. Once you determine the source of the smell, you’ll be able to breathe easier.

Pets

As much as you love your furry family members, you have to admit that they can be pretty smelly at times. Dogs and cats are constantly shedding their hair, and bacteria can grow in the places where their hair piles up.

To combat this, bathe your pet often and clean the spots they tend to frequent with soap and water. Additionally, vacuum under couches and beds to prevent hair buildup.

If you don’t have a pet, but your house still smells like animal urine for some reason, it may be due to the previous homeowner’s pets. The odors may have gotten trapped in the carpet, and your nose will start to notice if there’s too much moisture in the air, which brings those trapped smells out. You can neutralize the odor with an enzyme-based cleanser.

Garbage Disposal

Perhaps you’ve traced the stench to one room in your house, and it happens to be the kitchen. The garbage disposal is a common culprit for kitchen odors.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.