It Really Bothers Her That A Guy Said She’s Too Pretty To Have A Degree

In August, this 24-year-old girl graduated with her bachelor’s degree. She always was slightly overweight, loud, and funny.

She used to dye her hair crazy colors, and she had a lot of piercings. But after she went through her latest breakup, which did go pretty well as far as breakups are concerned, she thought it would be a good idea to finally get herself in shape.

She has been working hard on that goal, and she’s roughly six pounds away from her dream weight.

She sort of has abs now, and her arms are looking more toned, too. She says she’s far from looking like a supermodel, but she likes how she looks.

“Because of this, I’ve gained a bit of confidence and started wearing complimentary makeup and wearing all those cute clothes I never could before because I felt too fat and hated how I looked, and of course, my personality has become more confident as well,” she explained.

“This past month, I have been receiving a lot of male attention, and most of it is disgusting, if I’m honest. For example, someone showed me screenshots of messages…and the worst one, in my opinion: surely I can’t have a degree, I’m TOO PRETTY FOR THAT.”

She’s starting her first teaching job in just a few weeks, and she has worked her heart out to be where she is right now.

She has a car she bought for all on her own, and she is saving up money to buy her own house as well.

“I performed at the Fringe Festival this year, I do standup and improvised comedy, I play videogames, I tutor in two languages, I’m trilingual, I volunteer,” she said.

