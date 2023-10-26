It’s Not Just The Plot Of Horror Movies That Truly Terrify Us: Here’s How Directors Manipulate Us Into A State Of Sheer Terror Using A Few Sneaky Film Techniques

Within the scope of cinema, horror movies are some of the most complex, captivating pieces of art. While there are plenty of awful horror films that don’t do much to evoke terror and are actually more comical than frightening, there have been many others that can truly scare an audience.

The way that directors can create a genuinely terrifying viewing experience is through a few sneaky film techniques and a thorough understanding of human psychology.

After learning about them, perhaps you’ll be less scared to watch a horror film this Halloween now that you know what techniques are behind the most terrifying scenes. Here are some of the techniques that horror movies use to manipulate you.

Negative Space

Negative space refers to everything in the frame that you don’t really pay attention to. It could be anything like a blank wall or a refrigerator.

Most movies create a balance between positive and negative space, so that’s what viewers are accustomed to. But in horror films, directors throw off that balance and use negative space to generate tension.

It causes the audience to search for the monster or murderer in the background instead of focusing on the scene in front of them. This results in paranoia as viewers grip the edges of their seats, waiting for something to happen.

Nonlinear Sounds

Horror movies aren’t just all about frightening visuals. Sound plays an important role in creating suspense and unease. To do this, directors will often incorporate nonlinear sounds, which are sounds that are much louder than usual noises.

