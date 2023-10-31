Live Out Your Very Own “Legend Of Sleepy Hollow” By Visiting This Scenic Town In Upstate New York: Here’s How To Make The Most Of Your Fall Getaway

While everyone thinks Salem, Massachusetts, is the best town in the U.S. to visit during the fall and the Halloween season, another town ranks pretty highly as a must-see fall destination: Sleepy Hollow, New York.

Best known for being the setting of Washington Irving’s famous spooky short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and the home of the ‘Headless Horseman,’ Sleepy Hollow is a great little village in upstate New York that is certainly worth a visit.

If you’re planning on staying in Sleepy Hollow before the fall is over or at any point in the year, here is a little guide to making the most out of your time there.

One of the best parts about Sleepy Hollow is that it’s very accessible to New Yorkers, being less than 30 miles from Manhattan and an hour-long train ride out of Grand Central Station.

Once you’re there, you’ll need to be sure you have a place to stay. While some chain hotels are right near Sleepy Hollow, you should try booking a room at the lovely Sleepy Hollow Hotel, which is only a 10-minute drive from the heart of the village. It has a great pool, a fitness center, lots of land, and yummy breakfast options.

If you’re in Sleepy Hollow, you’ll want to check out some of their fascinating historical buildings and really dive into the autumnal vibes. One of the best things to see, especially if you’re there around Halloween, is the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. You can take a walking tour of the grounds, which are right near the famous Headless Horseman Bridge and the Headless Horseman Statue!

If you want more Headless Horseman content, you can also visit the Old Dutch Church, which dates all the way back to 1685 and is mentioned in “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Throughout the fall, you can also visit Washington Irving’s home in Tarrytown, which is right next to Sleepy Hollow.

In terms of stopping for a bite and some drinks in Sleepy Hollow, there are some great options. Sleepy Hollow has lots of cozy taverns and pubs that are great to enjoy in the fall.

If you want to eat alongside a view of the gorgeous Hudson River and some foliage, try Hudson Farmer & The Fish, a restaurant with some farm-to-table ingredients and seasonal dishes.

