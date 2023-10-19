Long Before Carving Pumpkins Became Common Practice, People In Ireland Used To Carve Turnips To Ward Off Evil Spirits

Every autumn, the front porches of people’s houses are decorated with pumpkins carved with ghoulish faces that are illuminated by candlelight.

Carving jack-o’-lanterns is an activity associated with the Halloween season, and pumpkins are always used for the tradition. But before carving pumpkins became common practice, people were chiseling turnips.

The tradition originated in Ireland and was part of an ancient pagan festival called Samhain. The festival signaled the end of summer and the transition into winter. Samhain would start at sundown on October 31 and continue through November 1.

People believed that during those two days, spirits were able to travel freely between the living world and the dead. They feared they might cross paths with a wayward spirit that might cause them harm or bring them bad luck.

There was one Irish myth in particular that led to the practice of carving jack-o’-lanterns that we know today. According to the story, a man named Stingy Jack tricked the devil in order to gain some extra money. Of course, when Jack died, God would not allow him into heaven. The devil was upset by the trick Jack had played on him and banned Jack from hell.

Jack was forced to roam Earth for eternity during dark nights with nothing but a lump of burning coal to light his way. He put the coal in a carved-out turnip and is said to have been wandering with it ever since.

In Ireland and Scotland, people began carving faces into produce to ward off Stingy Jack and any other evil spirits. They would mainly use turnips, but sometimes, potatoes, beets, and radishes also served as a means of protection. They placed lit candles inside the hollowed-out vegetables and put the makeshift lanterns in windows or outside their doors.

Aside from carving vegetables, celebrators of Samhain also dressed up in costumes and constructed bonfires to frighten away any ghostly beings.

Over the centuries, Samhain turned into Halloween after Irish immigrants brought the traditions into America.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.