Long Island Is Famous For Its Rich History And Luxe Homes: Here Are Some Of The Wealthiest Neighborhoods On The Island

Long Island, the famous island located in New York State, has a long history of having some of the nation’s most lavish and richest neighborhoods. After all, it’s the island that inspired the luxurious and mystical home of the Great Gatsby!

There are a lot of wealthy neighborhoods in Long Island that are fascinating to explore and are places people would give anything to live in with their excellent schools, private beaches, and country clubs.

If you’re curious about what neighborhoods are considered the richest on Long Island, here they are.

Sagaponack

Sagaponack is often considered to be the wealthiest neighborhood on Long Island. It’s where you’ll find some of the most expensive homes in the entire nation. Not only do many residents in Sagaponack love it for its beach access but also for its beautiful farmland, where many people have stables and vineyards. You can expect median home prices in the area to go up to five million dollars.

North Haven

North Haven, a village located in the town of Southampton on Long Island’s South Fork, is a picturesque and also, of course, a very expensive place to live. When you think of ‘the Hamptons,’ North Haven comes to mind. Not far from the cute village of Sag Harbor, people love North Haven for its beautiful homes, and various celebrities and political figures have chosen to purchase properties there.

Mill Neck

Mill Neck is not only one of the most beautiful and expensive neighborhoods on Long Island but also the home of some fascinating historical landmarks. There’s a lot of nature and natural elements to enjoy in Mill Neck with its parks and nature preserves. It’s also home to the Oyster Bay Railroad Museum and other kinds of fun activities.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.