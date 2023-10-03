Move Over, Pumpkin Spice: Caramel Macchiato Makeup Is The Sultry Fall Look You’ve Been Searching For This Season

It’s officially the season of all things pumpkin spice! This, of course, includes the legendary pumpkin spice latte.

This season can be a little tough or annoying for those who aren’t a big fan of pumpkin spice. But there are so many warm caffeinated drinks to try out in the fall, like a nice hot caramel macchiato.

If you’ve been loving caramel macchiatos for years and testing out new makeup looks, you’ll love the new fall makeup trend, ‘caramel macchiato makeup.’

While it might sound wild to base a makeup look on a drink you can get at Starbucks, we’re in a new beauty era where looks are being created based on food and beverages, so it’s time to embrace it!

Latte makeup has been around for a few months as people have been sporting softer brown eyeshadow shades. But caramel macchiato makeup requires more colors, layers, and even some shimmer.

When applying eyeshadow for your caramel macchiato makeup look, you’ll want to start with a softer, lighter brown shade around your lid, as if you were about to do regular latte makeup.

But then, you’ll want to add some drama by choosing a more espresso-colored shade and blending that into the creases of your eyes to create a cut crease and add some gorgeous definition.

Finally, a caramel macchiato is best when topped with a caramel drizzle, so you’ve got to top off this eyeshadow with something special, too. Apply a shimmery golden shade to your eyelids to tie everything together and make your eyes pop.

When putting on caramel macchiato makeup, you want to stick strictly to warm shades, even when it comes to your eyeliner. So, swap out your typical black liner with a brown one and line your upper and lower lash lines.

