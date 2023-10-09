Move Over Red Flags, Because She’s Explaining What Beige Flags Are And How They’re A More Pared-Down Version Of The Red Hot Ones

We all have a list of red flags to watch out for in any relationship–friends with their ex, doesn’t use moisturizer, or self-identifies as a “nice guy.”

There are also the green flags, which are the qualities that make you think your partner is the one. But what about the in-between?

TikTok’s newest relationship trend is about beige flags, and we are obsessed with the concept. Beige flags are a more pared-down version of red flags.

They’re not something to hype up like green flags. They’re also not something that will cause the alarm bells in your head to go off. But they will make you pause for a beat when you notice them in your partner.

The term was originally coined by TikTok user @itscaito, and she uses it to describe the signs that someone might be boring. Here are some examples she gives in her video.

The first beige flag is when someone hates cilantro or pineapple on pizza and if they have an opinion on whether sauce and chocolate belong in the refrigerator or the pantry.

She deems these as topics that nobody cares about, so if you meet someone who does, they likely have a bland personality. The second is if they mention any references from popular sitcoms, like Friends or The Office.

“If you’re looking for the Pam to your Jim, I’m just going to assume you have no deeper meaning,” she said.

The next one is when they use puppies to hide their lack of personality. In a case such as that, she claims she would find more interest in the dog.

