Mozzarella Not Included: A Pizza Garden Is A Fun Way To Get The Whole Family Outdoors

Pizza nights will be better than ever with a pizza garden at your disposal. Growing a pizza garden is a fun approach to gardening. It’s a great way to get kids outdoors and excited about eating vegetables.

Unfortunately, the mozzarella is not included, but you can fill the garden with plenty of fresh herbs and vegetables that are essential for making delicious homemade pizzas.

Before you start digging in the dirt, you must plan out your pizza plot. What types of vegetables and herbs do you want to include?

Of course, what toppings you put on your pizza is a personal choice, but here are some common ingredients you might want to incorporate: tomatoes, onions, spinach, arugula, bell pepper, basil, and oregano.

Once your list is set, choose a location for your pizza garden that receives plenty of sunlight and offers adequate soil drainage. If you’re planting the garden in the ground, you’ll have to do a bit of prep work.

The first step is to clear your desired area of debris. Remove any weeds or rocks that will inhibit your garden’s growth.

Then, till the soil and add organic matter. By adding organic matter like compost, your soil will become more fertile, and the plants will receive more nutrients.

Next, make sure the surface of the soil is level. When the garden bed is level, the water will be distributed more evenly, making it easier to care for the garden and leading to steady growth of the plants.

Once the bed is ready, decide where you want each plant to go. Take the space requirements and growth habits of the plants into consideration when making your decisions.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.