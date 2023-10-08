New Research Finds That Artificial Intelligence (AI) Performs Comparably To Human Doctors In Detecting Breast Cancer

AI could be on the verge of helping doctors accurately diagnose breast cancer. A recent study suggests that machine learning algorithms are just as reliable as medical experts when it comes to reading mammogram results.

In partnership with the National Health Service’s Breast Cancer Screening Program, researchers found that the AI tech was slightly better than human experts in identifying breast cancer from a set of 120 mammogram tests.

So, there’s a growing sense of optimism among scientists that ongoing research could make AI a regular fixture in breast cancer screening, aiding doctors in their assessments.

In a perfect world, two different readers would analyze mammograms to reduce the risk of false positives. However, the shortage of radiologists often makes this dual-review process impractical.

A UK-based study published in the Radiological Society of North America’s journal, Radiology, pitted a readily available AI algorithm against human experts from the NHS to test the interpretation of mammograms.

The screening process entails a mammographer capturing several X-ray images of each breast to spot potential indicators of breast cancer that may be too small for manual detection. In the framework of the NHS Breast Screening Program (NHSBSP), women usually get their first invitation for a mammogram between ages 50 and 53. After that, they are invited for follow-up screenings every three years up to the age of 70.

However, this approach isn’t foolproof in catching every instance of breast cancer. False positives can lead to additional, unnecessary imaging or even biopsies.

A study from the University of Nottingham suggests that double-reading mammogram results can increase cancer detection rates by 6 to 15 percent while keeping recall rates low. But implementing such a practice is tough, given the global shortage of skilled interpreters.

This study, led by Professor Yan Chen, used test samples from the Personal Performance in Mammographic Screening (PERFORMS) quality assurance tool, which the NHSBSP uses. Each PERFORMS test includes 60 intricate mammogram exams from the NHSBSP, featuring a mix of benign, normal, and abnormal results. The team compared these readings to the outcomes generated by AI.

