New Research Finds That Social Media Comparison Can Add Even More Stress To Parenting

If you’re a parent struggling to find people to relate to, sometimes, the internet can feel like a safe space.

These days, people are so transparent and more than willing to share their personal lives, including their parental struggles, out there on social media. It can help parents feel less alone in the chaos of raising kids.

However, many people online tend only to show the highlights of their lives and can make things look a lot more perfect than they actually are, leading us to compare ourselves to others. So, while the relatability online can be comforting, the pressure to be better can become overwhelming.

A study conducted by researchers at Pepperdine University found that social media can add more stress to parenting, and comparison has much to do with it.

Researchers have found that mothers spending more time on social media websites often involve themselves in more negative social comparisons, giving them higher levels of cortisol, the body’s infamous stress hormone, throughout the day.

This study shows that the more mothers interact with others on social media, the more likely they are to negatively compare themselves to those online.

As many of us know, social media is a world of comparison, where we are filled with photos and videos of people seemingly living better than us. It can be a dangerous trap, especially if you’re a vulnerable parent.

While you may see the occasional relatable video of a mom who is honest about the hardships of parenting, you’re likely to see more videos of moms who seemingly have it all together, who look great with their “perfect” kids on a day-to-day basis. This can lead you to negatively compare yourself as a parent and get super stressed out.

If you’re looking for support, spend time with people who love you, especially those who have been in your shoes before as a parent. While it’s easy to look to people online, it’s even easier to fall into a spiral of comparison and self-loathing from social media.

