New Research Suggests That Earlier Type 2 Diabetes Diagnoses Could Significantly Decrease Life Expectancy

Type 2 diabetes represents a grave medical challenge to battle at any point in life, especially when diagnosed at a young age. A recent study conducted by the University of Cambridge indicates that individuals diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes prior to the age of 30 may face a reduction in life expectancy by up to 14 years compared to the general population.

The research underscores that an earlier diagnosis correlates with a more pronounced reduction in life expectancy. The collaborative study between the University of Cambridge and the University of Glasgow highlights growing concern regarding the increasing diagnosis of this condition in younger populations, which may significantly curtail their life spans.

This study, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, emphasizes the necessity of interventions to help avert or postpone the development of diabetes.

The global uptick in Type 2 diabetes cases is linked to escalating obesity rates, suboptimal eating patterns, and growing sedentary lifestyles.

In 2021, it was estimated that approximately 537 million adults worldwide were living with diabetes. An increasing number of these diagnoses were seen in progressively younger individuals.

Type 2 diabetes amplifies the likelihood of various health complications, such as strokes, heart attacks, cancer, and kidney problems.

Past research has indicated that adults living with Type 2 diabetes typically have a life expectancy that’s about six years shorter than those without it. But, just how much this life span was shortened based on when someone is diagnosed was unknown.

To get a clearer picture, the research team took a deep dive into data from two major global studies: the Emerging Risk Factors Collaboration and the UK Biobank, which collectively had around 1.5 million people participating. The analysis revealed that the younger you are diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, the more it might decrease your overall life expectancy.

For every decade earlier that someone gets diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, they are looking at about four fewer years of life expectancy. Using United States data, the researchers estimated that individuals diagnosed at ages 30, 40, and 50 might see their life expectancy drop by roughly 14, 10, and six years, respectively.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.