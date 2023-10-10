New Research Suggests That Trying New Things And Living A More Enriching And Varied Life Can Improve Brain Function And Health

If you feel like your routine and everyday activities are starting to become more and more mundane, you might want to look into getting some more enrichment and meaningful experiences every week.

Not only will more meaningful experiences keep you from getting bored, but science is proving that it will improve your brain health!

A recent study by researchers at the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases and TUD Dresden University of Technology found that after experimenting with mice, a more enriching and varied life can improve your brain function and your health.

This research was conducted on the brains of mice, as scientists studied their brain tissue and function.

They compared two groups of mice that were raised differently, with one group being raised in standard cages while the other group was raised in a more enriched environment with toys and maze structures.

The mice living in an enriched environment had more interconnected neurons and higher brain activity levels than those stuck in a standard cage.

This proved to scientists that having more enriching experiences can positively shape our brains.

If you’re looking for some more enriching experiences and activities, consider trying something new. For instance, if you’ve always wanted to learn how to play the guitar or the piano, look into taking some lessons and practicing every day.

You can also make more of an effort to immerse yourself in more culture by seeing live theater or visiting art museums. Not only should you try looking at more art, but also try your hand at it by painting, drawing, or sculpting.

