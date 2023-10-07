New Research Uncovers Why Mammals Get Hungry When It’s Cold Out, And The Answer May Lead To More Effective Weight Loss Treatments

Ever get the munchies when the temperature drops and wonder why you’re suddenly so hungry? Well, neuroscientists at Scripps Research have finally uncovered some answers.

The team found specific brain pathways that make us mammals crave more food when it’s nippy out.

When it gets chilly, mammals naturally burn more calories in order to stay warm. This makes them feel hungrier, although the exact mechanism behind “how” was still puzzling.

The researchers have now zeroed in on a cluster of brain cells in mice that behave like a hunger “on and off” switch when it’s cold. This discovery might pave the way for new treatments centered around metabolism and losing weight.

“This is a fundamental adaptive mechanism in mammals, and targeting it with future treatments might allow the enhancement of the metabolic benefits of cold or other forms of fat burning,” said Dr. Li Ye, the study’s senior author.

It is well-known that we burn more calories just trying to keep warm when it’s chilly out, which is why practices like “cold therapy”– or cold water immersion– are gaining traction for weight loss and increasing metabolic health.

But here’s the twist: back in the day, our bodies were not really aiming for us to shed pounds. When food was hard to come by, becoming too thin could have been fatal.

That’s why when we are cold– or dieting or working out– we suddenly feel hungry for a snack to counteract any weight loss.

Scientists are now diving into the brain’s inner workings to figure out why we get that hunger spike.

