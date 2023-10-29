On Their Wedding Night, Her Husband Left Her For Several Hours To Get A Drink, Then Got Mad At Her For Being Asleep When He Finally Came Back

You’ve probably heard that your wedding day is supposed to be one of the happiest moments of your life, but for one woman, it was quite the opposite.

TikToker Brianna Archuletta (@briannainreallife) is discussing what went down on her disastrous wedding night, which ended with a torn wedding dress and her being berated by her husband.

On the night of her wedding, she checked into a suite with her new husband. Immediately afterward, he told her that he was going to grab a couple more drinks so they could relax together in their hotel room.

However, he didn’t come back until several hours later. During that time, Brianna struggled to squirm out of her wedding dress all by herself.

The dress was secured by fastening loops over the buttons on the back of the dress, and she could only reach so far.

In the end, she was forced to rip apart her wedding gown in order to remove it, which was devastating for her since she had really loved the dress.

After a while of waiting around for her husband to return, she finally grew bored and went to bed. She was extremely tired, and he wasn’t responding to her phone calls or text messages. He was also declining her calls, so she knew he was ignoring her on purpose.

When he came back to their room at four in the morning, he yelled at her for being asleep because he wanted to get laid.

Brianna stayed in the marriage for five years after that. In the video’s caption, she revealed that they had also dated for five years before getting married.

