Pumpkin Martinis Are The Coziest Fall Cocktail To Shake Up This Season

When it comes to fall, nothing encapsulates its cozy essence quite like a pumpkin-flavored treat.

So, every year, we flock to Starbucks for the return of pumpkin spice lattes and head to Trader Joe’s to buy the coveted pumpkin bread mix.

But what about taking it up a notch? Yes, I’m talking about adding some alcohol to the mix.

Pumpkin martinis offer that grown-up twist to the pumpkin spice trend, blending sophistication with a hint of nostalgia.

Plus, let’s be honest: sipping on a martini just makes you feel a certain kind of classy. It’s the adult way to welcome the fall season.

Imagine hosting a dinner party and impressing your guests with this autumnal cocktail or just kicking back on a Friday night, martini in hand, while watching the latest binge-worthy show.

This drink is as versatile as your fall wardrobe. Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Vodka

1 ounce Pumpkin Spice Liqueur

1/2 ounce Triple Sec

1/2 ounce Half-and-Half

A dash of cinnamon and nutmeg for garnish

To create this picture-perfect drink, you’ll need these ingredients as well as a martini glass, a cocktail shaker, and some ice.

