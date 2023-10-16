Rough Play Is Actually Good For Your Child To Engage In, And Here’s Why

You’ve probably noticed that when children play, they tend to get quite loud and boisterous, engaging in activities such as tackling each other to the ground, whacking one another with pillows, and jumping from great heights, all in the name of fun.

To a parent, all that noise and roughhousing can be stressful as you watch, waiting for one of your kids to fall and get hurt.

As much as you may want to shout at them to stop and calm down, research shows that rough play is actually good for children.

Rough play encourages healthy emotional expression, boosts confidence, hones coordination skills, and teaches the concept of boundaries.

It’s also an excellent way to release any pent-up energy and participate in physical activity. So, parents, you can just sit back, relax, and enjoy the show!

However, rough play isn’t a free-for-all where kids can just bludgeon each other with sticks and toys. Rules and respect still apply here.

Everyone participating in rough play needs to be on board with it. And they need to know how to stop when someone says no.

Rough play should also never involve name-calling or intentional physical harm. If someone does accidentally get hurt, an apology must be given.

Through rough play, kids pick up on the body language of others, which helps them learn about consent and boundaries.

