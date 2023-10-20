Sea Glass Is Slowly Vanishing From Beaches Due To Our Reliance On Single-Use Plastics Instead Of Glass Containers, Which Are More Environmentally Friendly

Have you ever found a piece of sea glass at the beach?

As a kid, finding sea glass was always a really special moment, as they’re considered to be a lucky find on a beach day and can be used for beautiful pieces of artwork or jewelry.

However, in a few years, you may realize that you’ll find less and less pieces of sea glass on your trips to the beach.

Did you know that some pieces of sea glass can be hundreds of years old?

Pieces of sea glass, which broke off from glass bottles and other glass objects that made their way into the sea, get tossed around on the ocean floor for decades, which causes sea glass to get its smooth texture.

Quartz, the mineral found in most kinds of glass, is tough and is what allows sea glass to stay intact while being formed in the ocean.

Today, there is a multi-million dollar sea glass industry, with jewelers and collectors using it like fine pieces of art or treasure. However, many retailers are finding ways to create artificial sea glass, as our reliance on single-use plastics is getting in the way of natural sea glass production.

These days, we’ve become much less reliant on glass containers and bottles and have been using more plastic materials. Now, more plastic bottles, containers, and trash are making their way into the ocean than glass.

We already know that plastics traveling from our trash cans and into the ocean are causing severe damage to our planet and wildlife, creating more dire issues than a shortage in sea glass. Still, it’s one of the many pleasures we could lose if we continue to rely upon and use these single pollutants.

