Setting The Size Of Your Guest List Can Be One Of The Hardest Parts Of Planning A Destination Wedding, And Here’s How To Get Started

When you’re planning a destination wedding, one of the most important decisions you will make is setting the size of your guest list. This can be difficult to do as you must balance staying within your budget, being mindful of the space at your chosen location, and inviting everyone you cherish.

Here are a few tips to help get you started on creating a guest list that fits the vision you have of your destination wedding.

Reflect On Your Vision

To start, you must first reflect on your preferences. What do you picture when you think of your dream wedding? Perhaps it’s an intimate affair with a handful of guests you can spend quality time with throughout the event.

Or maybe you want a larger crowd and are okay with everyone going off and doing their own thing? Figure out your and your partner’s expectations so you can both be satisfied with who turns up at your wedding.

Assess Your Budget And Venue Capacity

It’s essential to have a realistic budget because it will impact the number of people you’ll be able to invite. Consider the expenses for travel and accommodation for your guests.

You may need to provide a shuttle service to get them to and from the airport. Also, there’s the food and entertainment to think about. Once you have a clear understanding of what you can and cannot afford, you can start building your guest list.

Additionally, you’ll want to make sure that those who attend are comfortable at your wedding. So before you begin sending out invitations, determine how many people your venue can fit. Many of the largest destination wedding venues can hold a maximum of 200 guests.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.