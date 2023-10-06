She Accidentally Drove Into Canada Without A Passport And Is Sharing Exactly How She Spent Her Unexpected Day Abroad

TikToker Grace Reiter (@reitergrace) is sharing how she spent her day in Canada after she accidentally drove into the country without a passport. Her video has amassed almost two million views.

At the start of the video, Grace recorded her conversation with a border patrol worker. Officially, the requirement for Americans entering Canada is to have a passport on them. Only then would you be allowed to continue on your merry way across the Rainbow Bridge. However, Grace was the exception.

She told the worker that she had not meant to come to Canada at all. The worker informed her that he could let her turn around, but due to traffic, she would be stuck on the bridge for three hours.

He invited her to cross the border into Canada and explore a little while she waited for the traffic to clear. She decided to take him up on his offer.

So, once she got to Canada, she parked at an empty lot near a run-down bus stop. Then, she hopped on a free shuttle that took her to Niagara Falls. After seeing the waterfalls, she headed to a souvenir shop and bought a red sequined Canada hat. She also obtained other goodies throughout her trip, such as a rain poncho and maple cookies.

Next, she ate a bacon and blue cheese burger before going to see a 4D movie. Finally, she returned to her car and got ready to drive back to the United States.

Some TikTok users described their own experiences with unintentionally driving across the border without a passport.

“Literally me every time I make that wrong turn here in Buffalo. One minute thruway, next minute Canada,” commented one user.

“Same thing happened to me in reverse…forgot my passport on the way to Buffalo and only had my health card. Dude was like, ‘close enough,'” shared another.

