She Accidentally Overslept And Missed A Halloween Parade For Her Boyfriend’s Son, And Her Boyfriend Has Been Giving Her The Cold Shoulder Ever Since

This woman works the third shift, and she gets done with work at 7 a.m. during the week.

On the other hand, her boyfriend, 34, works during the daytime, and he usually gets home at around 8 p.m.

She and her boyfriend both have to drive 45 minutes to get to work and since she works all night, she’s exhausted all the time.

Obviously, it’s difficult for her to be on the opposite schedule from basically everyone else, and it’s tough on her body to be awake when she should be sleeping.

Plus, she struggles to sleep for seven hours during the day after work without tossing and turning. Since she doesn’t have blackout curtains, it makes sleeping even tougher.

Her boyfriend is aware of how tired she is and how difficult it is for her to get a good sleep.

This past Friday, her boyfriend’s 6-year-old son participated in a Halloween parade for his school, which was a half hour away from her and her boyfriend’s house.

Most of the time, her boyfriend’s son lives with his mother, and his son stays with her and her boyfriend every other weekend.

“Before the Halloween parade, I have had a Halloween party planned for a month. I’ve told my boyfriend everything I needed to get done and my plans for what days I’m going to get them done. Normal things, such as cooking/baking and cleaning, as well as getting our new furniture assembled. Things we both knew my boyfriend wouldn’t help me do,” she said.

