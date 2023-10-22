She Accused Her Family Of Being The Reason Why She Hated Her First Wedding And Refused To Have Another Big Traditional Wedding For Her Second Marriage

For some people who remarry they were so stressed out during their first wedding that they have zero interest in having another one for their second marriage.

One woman has upset her family because she refused to have a big traditional wedding for her second marriage because they were part of why her first wedding was ruined.

She’s currently married to her second husband and has been for two years. They got married at their local courthouse without telling friends and family, mostly because her first wedding went horribly.

During a recent call with her family members, her family pestered her for not having a second big wedding where everyone was invited, even though two years had passed.

Her first wedding was disastrous enough to make anyone not want to have one again.

She and her first husband chose to get married in a popular garden in their area. Although she requested a special spot in the garden to be reserved and blocked off for her ceremony, random strangers and pedestrians were walking throughout her ceremony. Some people even walked through the aisle!

“Random kids in the area ruined some decorations and tried to steal my desserts and drinks,” she recalled.

Plus, she accidentally got blood on her wedding dress right before the big day and had to wear a new, last-minute dress she hated.

She had hoped the chaos would end there, but then she realized that her family had been spreading rumors about her guest list and gossiping throughout the entire day. They went around telling guests that she had pity-invited some of them and that she hated some of the people who were there, which was not true.

