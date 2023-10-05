She Agreed To Remain Friends With Her Ex-Boyfriend After Their Breakup, But Now She Wants To Cut Things Off Because She Thinks Staying In Contact Is Preventing Them Both From Moving On

This 31-year-old woman dated and lived with her ex-boyfriend, who is 37, for two years.

And while they did share some happy memories together, she just couldn’t get over how emotionally immature her ex was. Not to mention, whenever they had any conflicts, their issues never really got resolved.

“So, I eventually got tired of it, and I broke up with him three weeks ago,” she said.

Now, her ex-boyfriend didn’t take the breakup very well. He keeps claiming that he also wanted to split up, but to her, it seems like he was not ready to face the music.

That’s why her ex insisted that they remain friends after they broke up. And even though she wasn’t sure about that being the best idea, she still agreed.

“I’m starting to regret that decision as I don’t think it will help either of us,” she admitted.

Apparently, she is worried that her ex is holding onto hope that he can just keep her around instead of processing the reality of their breakup.

Yes, he has moved out of their place, but he still left a few belongings at her house– claiming they are “for later.”

On top of that, she’s been out of town visiting her family ever since last week. Yet, her ex-boyfriend has reached out to her every single day.

