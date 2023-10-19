She Agreed To Store Her Best Friend’s $3,000 Wedding Gown After Their Engagement Was Called Off, But It’s Now Been Five Months, And She Doesn’t Want The Dress To Keep Taking Up Space In Her Home Anymore

This woman’s best friend was supposed to tie the knot about a month ago. But, before that could happen, her friend’s fiancé decided that he no longer wanted to get married.

So, the wedding was called off, and her best friend’s relationship ended back in May.

Prior to this split, though, she had been asked to store her best friend’s wedding dress at her house.

“Which I was happy to do and obviously would have regardless of [the wedding’s] canceled status,” she clarified.

In addition to the dress, she also stored some of her best friend’s post-breakup items after they moved out. This included a big box of random stuff, like nail polishes and wax kits, which her friend decided they didn’t need in their new single life.

Now, she never wanted any of that stuff, but she was just trying to be supportive.

However, it has been five months since then, and her best friend has completely moved on. In fact, her friend is really happy and even has a new boyfriend.

That’s why she has tried to talk to her friend about what to do with both the dress and the rest of the items.

During a discussion in August, she learned that her friend didn’t want to wear the gown for a future wedding. Instead, her friend wanted to sell the dress.

