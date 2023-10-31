She Allowed Her Daughter To Buy A Gift For Her Dad From The Football Team He Hates, And When He Saw It, He Got Super Upset

This woman and her ex-husband have a daughter together, who is now three. Her daughter is wonderful and absolutely adores her dad.

On Monday, it was her ex’s birthday, so she took her daughter shopping to get him a couple of birthday gifts.

At their local shopping center, there’s a little section that sells football merchandise, and she took her daughter there to shop.

“They had squeezy balls for each team,” she explained. “My daughter knows that her dad loves football and also the color blue, so she picked out a blue one for him.”

“I knew it wasn’t his team, but there’s nothing on the actual ball, it just said the team on the wrapper.”

She and her daughter purchased the ball, it got wrapped up, and they went home. She happened to be with her ex-husband when he opened up the presents their daughter picked out for him.

As soon as her ex got around to opening up the squeezy ball, he unwrapped it and promptly dropped it as if it had somehow burned him upon opening it.

“His mum gave him the evil eyes, so he did the clearly fake “thank you,” and then our daughter was disinterested,” she said.

Her ex was weird towards her for the remainder of the day, and then a few days later, he called her a rude name for “doing that to him.”

