She And Her Boyfriend Are About To Buy Bunkbeds, But She’s Worried That If Anyone Finds Out, They’re Going To Be Labeled As Weird

This 25-year-old girl and her 24-year-old boyfriend are living with her parents right now since what it costs to rent in their area is absolute insanity.

The room that she and her boyfriend live in is quite tiny, and there is only enough space for them to squeeze in a double bed.

“The problem is we’re both not great sleepers, especially sharing a bed with another person,” she explained.

“In our old apartment, we each had our own room, and although I know that’s not very conventional, we were super happy with this arrangement.”

“We each got our own space, great sleep, and once a week, we shared a bed and cuddled and reconnected.”

Considering the fact that they no longer have their own space, it’s not really going well for them at all.

They’re struggling to get enough shut-eye every night, which results in them both being moody and irritable, and that’s not helping things at all.

The only solution she can come up with to solve their problem is to purchase bunkbeds so she and her boyfriend can go back to having their own bed to sleep in.

Her boyfriend actually hasn’t shut down that idea, but the only thing standing in the way of her ordering the bunkbeds is what other people will think of them.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.