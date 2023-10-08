She And Her Boyfriend Got Into A Major Argument Over Diving Up Their Household Chores

When you first move into your apartment, there are a lot of things to adjust to.

One of the biggest things that causes arguments in the earlier days of a couple living together is cleaning and household duties. Not every couple is on the same page when it comes to splitting up tasks, and one person is usually messier than the other.

One woman recently had an outburst with her boyfriend, who she has been frustrated with for not taking on more tidying tasks in their home.

She’s 33 and moved in with her 35-year-old boyfriend about five months ago. They’ve been together for a little over a year. Since they moved, they’ve both expressed that they’ve enjoyed living together.

For the most part, their basic household duties have been divided pretty evenly.

“There are certain tasks I find myself doing more, like cleaning kitchen surfaces and sweeping, and tasks he does more, like mowing and grocery shopping,” she said.

“My issue lies with the less frequent but equally important tasks. Things like changing the bed sheets, mopping, scrubbing the toilet, wiping down windows and mirrors, wiping off furniture surfaces, cleaning the shower, dusting baseboards, etc.”

She’s been stuck doing these more elaborate tasks since they moved in together, while her boyfriend has only done them a handful of times. He’s watched her clean their home this way several times yet has never offered to help or taken on these tasks himself, which has been really bothering her.

Whenever she tries to tell her boyfriend she’d like him to take on more of these cleaning tasks, he gets offended and defensive, telling her that his ADHD makes it harder for him to get these things done regularly, as he often forgets when things need to be done.

