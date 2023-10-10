She And Her Husband Have Been Struggling To Have A Baby, So She Decided To Give Him A Heads Up About Their Friend’s Twin Pregnancy Before A Surprise Twin Pregnancy Reveal, And Her Friend Accused Her Of Ruining The Surprise

When you struggle with infertility issues, it can be really hard to be around friends with kids, especially if they tend to always bring up their issues with parenthood while being well aware of your situation.

One woman recently told her husband their friends were expecting twins to lessen the blow during their gender reveal party. Now, her friends are mad at her for sharing their news with someone else before the party.

She’s 30 and has been married to her 37-year-old husband for over six years. They’re happily married, and she loves him so much, but they’ve been having a rough time over the last few years due to their struggles with trying to have a baby.

She’s lost multiple pregnancies, one of them being twins in 2020. The last pregnancy she lost was in March of this year, and she and her husband are still healing from all the trauma. To make things harder, they’re in a friend group with three other couples who have all become parents.

After losing her most recent pregnancy, she texted her friends to let them know she and her husband needed time and space to heal.

One couple has been very sensitive to her issues with infertility and, although they have their own children, have always been careful when discussing parenthood and pregnancy around her and her husband. They’re also very considerate and check in with them to see how they’re doing mentally.

The other two couples have been a lot less sensitive and are always talking about parenthood and won’t drop the subject. One of the two couples even forces her and her husband to watch their kids anytime they’re with them.

One of the couples is currently expecting and is planning a gender reveal party for the end of October. They asked her to help plan the party and therefore told her the gender of not their one baby but their set of twins.

Learning that her friends were having twins was difficult, as she thought she’d be the mother of twins one day, but she did her best to put on a happy face and agreed to keep the news a secret until the party.

