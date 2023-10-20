She Assumed Her Relationship With Her Boyfriend Was Over And She Started Seeing Another Guy, But Now She’s Being Accused Of Cheating

This 21-year-old girl dated a 23-year-old guy named Derrick for a year. They had a pretty active party lifestyle, and they were always going out and drinking together.

Eventually, it all got old for her, and she became exhausted from partying all the time. Her dad also was always telling her that she should take life seriously, and she started listening to her dad.

She quit her partying ways, left that lifestyle behind, and started going to college, which her parents paid for.

Derrick wasn’t thrilled with her major lifestyle change, and he said she was no longer the same girl and that she clearly thought she was better than him and their partying friends.

Derrick stopped asking her to go places, and he quit inviting her out on dates, too, since he said she was just too judgemental.

“He was constantly discouraging me and just dragging me down,” she explained. “I should have broken up with him, but I thought I was in love and kept trying to make it work.”

“Anyway, he started getting short with me through texts. Stopped visiting. Stopped calling. Ignoring me. Until it was 3 months since I even saw him or we had any kind of interaction. I just assumed that meant we were over.”

“So yeah, I met a cute guy a few weeks later who asked me out, and I said yes. We’ve been together for two months now.”

A couple of days ago, she was surprised when Derrick dropped by her house. He started screaming at her and insulting her, and he said one of his friends saw her out and about kissing this other guy.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.