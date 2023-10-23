She Bought A 100-Year Old Haunted Ouija Board Online, And When She Went To Go Pick It Up, Her Car Wouldn’t Start

If you’re into spooky stuff, Beckie-Ann Galentine (@mybloodygalentine) is a paranormal investigator, and she’s explaining how a 100-year-old haunted Ouija board came into her possession.

So she had spotted an antique Ouija board listed online for $150. She reached out to the seller and asked if it was still available. The seller replied that it was and informed her that he kept the board at his workplace.

She didn’t think there was anything alarming about that since many people take items to sell at work during the day so they can make a little extra money.

On the day they agreed to meet up, he warned her in a text message that the board “seems to bear a heavy load.”

Haunted Ouija boards are nothing new to Beckie-Ann. So, ultimately, she decided to continue with the purchase.

But when she tried to pay for the Ouija board, the seller refused her money and just wanted to get the board off his hands.

He explained that he had gotten the board about twenty years ago from a house where a lady’s decomposed body had been found.

And ever since then, many strange events have occurred. A friend of his had had an emotional breakdown in the presence of the board, and many others have told him to get rid of it because of the uneasy feelings it gave them.

Beckie-Ann was glad to take the board from him. In the comments section, she revealed that her car wouldn’t start before leaving, and she had to get a new battery.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.