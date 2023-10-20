She Called Her Husband Childish Because They Invited Their Daughter’s Boyfriend Over For Dinner, And Her Husband Had A Lot Of Negative Things To Say About His Tattoos

This 41-year-old woman and her 43-year-old husband, Thomas, have a daughter named Maddie, who is 19.

They recently found out that Maddie has a boyfriend– a 20-year-old guy named Oliver. So, she decided to invite him over for dinner. That way, she and her husband could get to know him.

Once Oliver actually arrived at her house, though, she was surprised to learn that he had multiple tattoos. Apparently, the teen had a small face tattoo, as well as several others on his arms and hands.

“But it didn’t really bother me,” she said, “I don’t care what other people do with their body unless they’re harming themselves.”

Anyway, the dinner then started, and everything seemed to go fine. She also thought that Oliver was a really nice boy.

However, she couldn’t help but notice how quiet her husband, Thomas, was throughout the meal. Still, she didn’t think much of it until her daughter and Oliver had left.

At that point, while getting ready to hit the hay, her husband started making remarks about Oliver’s tattoos. Her husband claimed that they were inappropriate and that the teen would never be able to land a job looking like that.

Now, she disagreed with her husband’s perspective, and she figured the issue would be dropped after that.

“But he went on to say that people were defiling themselves, they ruined their bodies, and were glorified open wounds,” she recalled.

