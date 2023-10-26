She Called Her Husband Disgusting And Wants Them To Sleep In Separate Beds Because Of His Bad Hygiene

Four months ago, this 31-year-old woman had her second child with her husband, 43.

Because she wants to keep their son healthy, she is incredibly careful about cleanliness to avoid the spread of germs.

Recently, she has been paying close attention to her husband’s showering habits.

Each morning, he showers before he leaves for work in the morning.

Her husband is a chemist, so his job is primarily a desk job, but occasionally, he has to go outside to work in a different building, and each building is about a block away from the other.

“We live in humid, hot Florida, so that adds to the equation some inevitable perspiration. He’s also a manager, so he deals with people all day long,” she said.

She’s attempted to discuss the topic a few times, asking if he could shower after work or before going to bed at night.

In his view, he shouldn’t have to shower at night because he showers every morning.

She expressed to him that she felt uneasy with him sleeping in the bed at night because she lays their baby on the bed once in a while.

