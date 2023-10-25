She Can’t Decide If She Should Spend Her Money On A Tummy Tuck Or A Euro Trip, But She Can’t Afford Both

This 31-year-old woman got pregnant at 16, and ever since, she has desperately wanted to get a tummy tuck.

She was super small before getting pregnant, and after that ended up gaining a ton of weight due to complications with her pregnancy.

Although she has gone on to lose all of the extra weight she was carrying around, she now has extra skin, which a tummy tuck would easily correct.

She and her 36-year-old husband are in an excellent place money-wise, and they have enough money in the bank for her to finally get a tummy tuck like she wants.

They have even started planning for it and booking appointments with different doctors so she can accomplish the procedure before 2024 begins.

Yesterday, her husband was asked to fly to Europe for his job so that he can attend a 4-day conference at the beginning of the new year.

“His flights would be paid for, and he can extend his trip,” she explained. “The idea is we would all fly to Europe and spend a month or so traveling to Italy, Greece, London etc.”

“The cost of myself and [my] son would be, of course, our responsibility, As well as my husband’s additional travel (other than the conference).”

“If we do the Euro trip, my tummy tuck won’t be possible, and vice versa. I know it seems silly it’s such a first-world problem. I’m having a hard time deciding the choice is 100% up to me.”

