She Conducted An “Experiment” And Didn’t Reach Out To Her Friend After They Got Into An Argument To See What Would Happen, But After Her Friend Found Out, She Got Accused of Being “Sick” And “Crazy”

A couple of months ago, this woman and her friend got into an argument. Yet, just a few days afterward, her friend reached out and asked if she could babysit their child.

She did oblige and helped her friend out despite their differences. Even so, her friend went “radio silent” afterward and practically ghosted their friendship.

“This friend usually calls me all the time. But ever since the argument, things have completely changed,” she said.

To be clear, they haven’t been “actively” fighting since her friend asked for some babysitting help. Instead, it just became clear that their relationship transitioned. They no longer felt like close friends but rather just acquaintances.

That’s why she eventually decided to conduct an “experiment.” More specifically, she decided not to reach out to her friend at all or try to mend their relationship.

Her plan was to see how the situation would play out without her interfering.

“I wanted to see how I would feel without having them in my life, and I was curious to see how long this would go for,” she reasoned.

Well, her friend only reached out to her pretty recently to talk about their relationship. At that point, they claimed they hadn’t tried to contact her because they were still upset.

Her friend also asked why she didn’t try to initiate a conversation, and she just decided to be honest about her little plan.

