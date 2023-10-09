She Confronted A Guy Who Catfished Her After He Picked Her Up For Their Date And Started Driving To The Club They Were Supposed To Go To

Have you ever been catfished before? If so, you’re not the only one. It happens a lot more often than you think. Here is a catfishing experience that one woman had to deal with.

TikToker Diana (@deehotmessexpress) is talking about how she confronted a guy who catfished her after he picked her up for their date. She also imparts the lessons she has learned from this experience.

So she had matched with a guy on a dating app, and he looked very attractive in the photos on his dating profile. They ended up video chatting on the same night they matched on the app.

During the video call, he kept using his hand or other various objects to cover part of his face, which Diana thought was a bit odd. She asked him about it, and he told her that he was just uncomfortable being on camera.

She let it go but took that piece of information as a red flag. The next day, he invited her to go to a day club with him. She didn’t have any plans that day, so she agreed to go. However, they never even made it to the club.

He showed up at her place to pick her up. Immediately after getting into his car, she realized that he was full of nerves because he obviously did not look like the photos on his profile.

Not even a minute into the car ride, he started dousing himself with a bottle of cheap cologne. As the cloud of cologne filled up the small interior of the car, Diana could no longer breathe. So, of course, she cracked open a window.

He demanded to know why she had done that, and she informed him that she couldn’t breathe. While he continued driving, Diana ran through all the possible excuses in her mind that she could use to get out of this date.

Halfway through the ride, she decided to be upfront with him. She told him that the energy felt off and that she wasn’t attracted to him, so it didn’t seem like things would work out between them.

