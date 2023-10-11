She Contested Her Late Ex-Husband’s $1 Million Life Insurance Policy After He Died To Make Sure That Her Daughter Got All The Money And Didn’t Have To Split It With Her Half-Siblings

When this woman and her ex-husband split up, a part of their divorce agreement involved her ex’s life insurance policy. Apparently, their daughter was supposed to be listed as the beneficiary of the policy– which was worth $1 million.

“And he was not supposed to make any changes to this policy without my approval,” she recalled.

However, her ex passed away last year, and she found out that his other two children– her daughter’s half-siblings– were also added to the policy. And she was not asked beforehand.

She also claimed that the policy amount was not raised, either. So, if she didn’t do anything, her daughter would have only gotten one-third of the money that she was supposed to get.

That’s why she decided to immediately find a lawyer and see what actions she could take.

“The layer was able to get the court to stop the insurance company from paying out until this was dealt with. And it’s now been officially settled, with all the money put into a trust for my daughter,” she explained.

But, ever since that happened, there has been growing tension between her and her ex’s wife– Emma.

She still runs into Emma every now and then when she drops off her daughter at her ex’s parent’s house. According to her, her ex-in-laws are all great people who have served as a nice “buffer,” allowing her daughter and her daughter’s half-siblings to still have a relationship without her or Emma being too involved.

“However, there are still times when I drop off or pick up my daughter, and I run into Emma. Every single time I do, Emma brings up how broke she is,” she revealed.

