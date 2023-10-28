She Dated A Broke Guy Who Couldn’t Afford The Drinks He Took Her Out For, Asked For Money To Buy The Flowers That He Wanted To Give Her, And Even Asked For Another $20 Two Weeks Later

Dating a financially unstable man presents several challenges, one of them being the concern that he might be using you for cash.

TikToker Gabriela (@gabbyr444) is talking about the time she went out with a guy who took her out for drinks at a grocery store but couldn’t afford to pay for them, and then he brought her back to his empty apartment, where he asked her for money so she could pay for the flowers he wanted to get for her.

So, she met this guy at a tattoo shop, and he asked for her contact information. He was a super cute tattoo artist, so she definitely wanted to give him a chance.

He asked her out on a date, telling her that he would plan everything and that all she needed to do was show up. When he arrived to pick her up from her place, she noticed that he had gotten out of the car and was standing outside to wait for her.

At first, she thought it was so he could open the car door for her, and she was impressed by his gentlemanly gesture. But it turned out that the passenger door didn’t work, so the reason he was standing outside was so she could hop in through the driver’s side.

He apologized for the inconvenience and seemed a little embarrassed about it. Gabriela waved away his apology, not wanting to judge him just because of the state of his car. She asked him what he had planned for their date, and he told her that they were going to grab some drinks at a grocery store and then watch a movie at his place.

At the store, she got a lemonade, and when they went to check out their items, he noticed that the lemonade wasn’t on discount. He instructed the lady at the register to put it back. Gabriela interjected, saying that she would pay for her own drink. She also offered to pay for his drink, too.

At that point, she was ready to go home, but she soldiered on and continued with the date. On the way back to his place, he kept pulling over to the side of the road. He informed her that he had noticed several cop cars behind them, and he couldn’t afford to get a ticket because his car was not registered and he did not have a license.

When she walked into his place, she noticed that there was no furniture in sight. The living room contained nothing but a TV and a mattress. Then, he stated that he felt bad for not being able to take her on the date she deserved. He declared that he would order some roses for her right that instant.

