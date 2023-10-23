She Decided To Expose The Cruel Text Messages She Received From Her Stepmother And Stepbrothers, And Now Her Stepmother Might Lose Her Job

Growing up, did you ever feel trapped in your childhood home?

One teenager is fed up with the mistreatment she faces from her stepmother and stepbrothers and posted the cruel text messages they sent her after a recent incident. Now, her stepmother may get fired from her job after her boss happened to see the posted messages.

She’s 19 years old and has been struggling for years to cope with her stepmother and stepbrothers. Her stepbrothers, 23-year-old Dave, and 25-year-old Jack, have bullied her throughout her childhood and have been the favorites of her stepmom, whom she’s never gotten along with.

“My mom died before they came into our lives, so she’s really the only ‘mother’ figure I’ve ever had,” she said.

“In general, they bullied and teased me from the moment I met them. Their mom played favorites quite a lot, and I would get disciplined for little things like leaving a light on while their sons lived in absolute filth and didn’t shower for weeks. I was forced to get a job at 15, while my stepbrothers were allowed to live at home rent-free, [with] no job or college.”

Despite helping raise her nine-year-old half-brother since he was born, she’s received little to no appreciation from her family.

So, last year, she moved in with her step-aunt, her stepmother’s sister, hoping to get a little space and independence. However, that hasn’t been going too great either, as her step-aunt makes her pay rent and doesn’t even allow her into certain parts of her house.

While she’d like to run away from her family, staying with her step-aunt is the only way to stay connected with them enough to see her half-brother.

Recently, she had to put her foot down after her family reacted horribly when she went on a much-needed weekend trip with friends just a few hours away. She turned the location off on her phone and urged her friends not to pick up if her family tried calling any of them.

