She Didn’t Tell Her Sister That Their Mom Was Sick For An Entire Year Before Passing Away Because They Were Estranged, But Now Her Sister Is Furious That She Hid The Truth

About seven years ago, this woman’s 40-year-old sister stopped talking to their mother, 73, because her sister was sick of their mother making insensitive comments about her family.

Their mother would often speak rudely without thinking, and one day, her sister couldn’t handle it anymore.

Right after her sister decided to end communication, their mother reached out repeatedly to try to tell her sister she was sorry.

However, her sister never answered the phone and refused to speak to her.

“I talked to my mom and explained why my sister was upset with her, and it seemed like she understood and said she would change her behavior. I also talked to my sister and told her that our mom was sorry for how she acted and would like an opportunity to apologize and mend things. My sister didn’t want to,” she said.

As time progressed, her mother gave up on trying to reach her sister because her sister never answered the phone when she tried calling her.

Throughout the years, she kept in contact with her mother and communicated with her every day.

Six years after her sister first cut off contact, their mother became incredibly ill.

“Mom tells me she doesn’t want me to mention it to my sister because she doesn’t want that to be the only reason for her sister to want to talk to her again. I honor her wishes and don’t mention it to my sister,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.