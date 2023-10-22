She Does Not Want Her Sister-In-Law To Be Her Bridesmaid, And She’s Causing So Much Drama That She Might End Up Getting Uninvited

This woman, who is in her mid-20s, is engaged to her fiancé, Michael, who is also in his mid-20s.

She has been dating Michael for the last decade, and their relationship began when they were in high school. Their wedding is a year from now.

Michael has three sisters, two of whom are younger, and one of his sisters, Katie, is the oldest of the four siblings.

Two of Michael’s sisters have been extremely kind to her. They enjoy hanging out with her and constantly want to spend time with her and give her gifts on her birthday and during the holidays.

Katie, on the other hand, has never seemed to like her, and she picked up on this about a year into dating Michael.

Not long ago, she and Michael had their engagement party. During the party, they had planned to ask those whom they had in mind if they wanted to be their bridesmaids and groomsmen.

Michael hoped to involve Katie’s children in the wedding, and he wanted to ask Katie’s husband, Doug, if he would be interested in being one of his groomsmen.

She’d decided that she wanted one of Michael’s younger sisters, Dawn, to be one of her bridesmaids because they have a strong bond.

“Someone leaked the information to Katie before he got to ask Doug. I was elsewhere at the time, but when I saw Michael, he was clearly upset. I later found out that Katie had a fit because Michael wanted Doug and their kids, but I didn’t want Katie on my side of the court,” she said.

