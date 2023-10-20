She Doesn’t Let Her Husband Sleep In Their Bed If He Doesn’t Shower First, Because He’s Always Covered In Diesel Fuel When He Comes Home From Work

This woman and her husband have one major problem in their marriage, and it boils down to the fact that he likes to go to bed every night without taking a shower first.

She has tried to speak to him about this multiple times, and she has expressed to him that she really doesn’t want him crawling into bed if he has not had a shower.

The first reason why this bothers her is because she doesn’t think it’s hygienic, and the second reason this bothers her is that her husband works as a heavy diesel mechanic.

When he comes home from work every day, he’s coated in a layer of diesel fuel.

“He washes as much as he can off at work but comes home, and I can still see it visibly on his skin,” she explained.

“He always makes the excuse that he’s too tired and cannot fall asleep straight away after his shower. He most definitely does fall asleep straight after his shower!”

“We constantly argue about it because I’m so sick of washing the sheets every second day because of the stains and smell on them. He makes me feel as if I’m asking too much and that I’m such a cow for not letting him get enough sleep.”

She and her husband have two young children, who are 1-year-old and 2-months-old, and she knows that he’s exhausted when he comes home from work and only gets more tired from helping her with the kids.

However, showering is easy, and to her, it’s a basic form of hygiene. She is admittedly a clean freak and showers twice a day herself, which she does not expect her husband to do.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.