She Doesn’t Want Any Visitors At The Hospital After She Has Her Baby, But Her Mother-In-Law Is Claiming It’s Rude And Threatening To Show Up Anyway

This 35-year-old woman and her husband, 39, are about to have their first baby.

Next month, she will be having a scheduled C-section because the baby is too big for her to safely deliver naturally.

Her mother-in-law, who is in her 60s, is incredibly entitled.

Whenever her husband’s mother doesn’t get what she wants, she pitches a fit just like a child would, besides flinging herself onto the floor screaming and crying.

A few days ago, her husband told his mother that she requested no visitors to come to the hospital after the birth.

“She lost it. She’s been blowing up his phone nonstop, talking about how I’m disrespecting her as a grandmother by withholding her grandson from her and that she has the right to see him and be there. She’s been calling me rude and disrespectful, saying things about how I’m being disgusting by treating her this way and that she’ll just show up anyway because she’s not coming to see me, so it shouldn’t matter,” she said.

While she understands that her mother-in-law is thrilled that this will be her fifth grandchild, it’s also her first child, and she’s having a C-section.

This is a serious surgery, and she doesn’t want anyone besides her husband to be at the hospital after such a physically painful ordeal.

She told her mother not to visit them at the hospital, and her mother had no issues with this, understanding her boundaries.

