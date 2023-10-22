She Doesn’t Want Her Stepsister, Who Has ASD, To Attend Her Sixteenth Birthday Party Because Her Sister Has Ruined Birthday Celebrations In The Past

Many of us have relatives who tend to make family events or functions difficult. But it can be hard to gauge whether or not it would cause a lot of drama if you don’t invite them to something.

One teenager doesn’t want her stepsister, who has autism, to attend her big 16th birthday party because she’s ruined her birthday parties in the past.

She’s about to celebrate her 16th birthday and is planning a big, elaborate celebration. Her parents aren’t together anymore, and her mom is married to her stepdad and has a stepbrother, half-siblings, and a 16-year-old stepsister who is autistic.

“She is fairly high functioning but very spoiled and throws tantrums whenever she doesn’t get what she wants,” she explained.

“When I was little, she would always ruin my birthday parties, so I stopped having parties with my mom’s family. I usually have parties with just my dad’s family and my friends.”

But since she’s about to celebrate a special birthday, she’s planning on having a big party with 90 people invited before heading to her family’s cabin with some friends and cousins. Almost everyone from her mom’s family is invited, but she does not want her stepsister at her party.

“I do not want my stepsister to come to the party or the cabin,” she said.

“I know she’s going to ruin it. She gets jealous whenever I get anything, and my dad is planning to gift me my dream car at the party, so I know she’s gonna throw a tantrum. She always steals the attention from me, and I just don’t want her there.”

She also knows that she and her friends will be doing a lot of activities at the cabin that her stepsister can’t participate in, so she’d be left out if she went anyway.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.