She Doesn’t Want To Attend Her Friend’s Destination Wedding Because It’ll Cost Her Thousands Of Dollars, But She Also Feels Like Skipping It Would Make Her A Horrible Friend

This 28-year-old woman has found herself in a bit of a pickle because her best friend, who is 27, will be tying the knot soon at a beautiful destination wedding– which her friend has been planning for over a year.

But the big problem is that she cannot afford to attend the event, and she has no clue what to do.

For context, they have been good friends for over 10 years.

“We’ve had each other’s backs through thick and thin, and I’m thrilled that my friend has found the love of her life,” she said.

However, her finances recently took a turn after she was hit with student loan debt, a reduction in work hours, and some unexpected medical bills.

So, when she first found out her friend was engaged, she was genuinely enthusiastic. But, ever since learning the event would be a destination wedding, she’s been feeling extremely torn.

“The expenses for this trip, including airfare, accommodations, and the wedding itself, would easily amount to thousands of dollars,” she explained.

“And I simply can’t afford it without putting myself in even more financial jeopardy.”

That’s why she was ultimately forced to explain her situation to her friend, and at first, her friend actually seemed pretty understanding.

