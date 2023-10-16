She Doesn’t Want To Attend Her Sister’s Wedding Because Her Sister Planned It For The Same Date She’ll Be On Her Honeymoon, Which Is Already Paid For

This woman got engaged over a year ago and will be having her second wedding ceremony in just a few weeks.

Apparently, her first ceremony took place in her home country, allowing her grandparents and other family members to attend; meanwhile, the second ceremony will be in the United States so her husband’s grandparents and family can be there.

However, about three months after she announced her two wedding dates, her little sister also got engaged. Then, her sister announced that the wedding would be two months before her first ceremony.

Honestly, though, the rest of her family was not as excited about her sister’s wedding announcement. For context, her sister is five years younger than her, and her sister was only in a relationship for six months.

“So my parents spoke to her, and my sister agreed not to go forward with her wedding plans,” she recalled.

Anyway, she then had her first ceremony in July, and her sister attended the event. Nonetheless, her sister didn’t seem thrilled to be there, and during the two weeks she was at home, her sister barely spoke to her.

Then, she got back to the United States, and her sister again got engaged. Her sister also planned a quick ceremony in her home country– which took place about two months later.

“And I attended via video chat and was super supportive even though I could not be there in person,” she said.

But, just yesterday, she was on a group call with her family when she decided to drop a hint that she and her husband would be going on their honeymoon in February 2024.

