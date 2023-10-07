She Doesn’t Want To Be A Bridesmaid In Her Best Friend’s Wedding Because It’s “Game Of Thrones” Themed, And She Doesn’t Want To Pay For A “Ridiculous” Costume

Not long ago, this 25-year-old woman found out that one of her best friends from college, Lila, also 25, got engaged.

She’s obviously thrilled for Lila, but her feelings quickly changed when Lila informed her of what she and her fiancé, Ben, 27, had planned for their upcoming wedding.

As college freshmen, she and Lila were roommates. Then, they were roommates again during their junior year when they lived in an apartment off-campus. For their senior year, Lila shared an apartment with Ben, so she found a different roommate.

Several months later, it was the beginning of the pandemic.

While social distancing from others, Ben and Lila took that time trying to find some common interests and hobbies.

They loved date nights when they watched movies at home, so they decided to look for movies or TV shows that they could watch.

A month later, one of Ben’s friends said that they should try watching Game of Thrones, and after Ben and Lila gave the show a try, they were addicted to it.

“Aside from her chosen field of study/work, I have legitimately never seen Lila so passionate about something. It became her and Ben’s life. They watched the series, read the books, and even started dressing up for conventions. I thought it was super sweet, but I’m not much of a high fantasy person, and I’ve heard the show is heavy on gore, which I have a lot of trouble sitting through,” she said.

In 2021, Ben and Lila had a Game of Thrones re-watch party that they invited her to, but she said she couldn’t attend because of the content of the show. Since then, Lila never tried again to convince her to watch the show and told her she completely understood her reasoning for not wanting to watch it.

